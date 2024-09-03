Singapore dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert SGD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
233.888 kwd

S$1.000 SGD = ك0.2339 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KWD
1 SGD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23490.2349
Low0.23050.2257
Average0.23280.2290
Change1.46%2.87%
View full history

1 SGD to KWD stats

The performance of SGD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2349 and a 30 day low of 0.2305. This means the 30 day average was 0.2328. The change for SGD to KWD was 1.46.

The performance of SGD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2349 and a 90 day low of 0.2257. This means the 90 day average was 0.2290. The change for SGD to KWD was 2.87.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.4890.76383.9517.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,152.811.6450.84392.7537.8684.827
1 AUD0.67110,424.30.60810.51256.3694.7822.934

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SGD0.23389 KWD
5 SGD1.16944 KWD
10 SGD2.33888 KWD
20 SGD4.67776 KWD
50 SGD11.69440 KWD
100 SGD23.38880 KWD
250 SGD58.47200 KWD
500 SGD116.94400 KWD
1000 SGD233.88800 KWD
2000 SGD467.77600 KWD
5000 SGD1,169.44000 KWD
10000 SGD2,338.88000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 KWD4.27554 SGD
5 KWD21.37770 SGD
10 KWD42.75540 SGD
20 KWD85.51080 SGD
50 KWD213.77700 SGD
100 KWD427.55400 SGD
250 KWD1,068.88500 SGD
500 KWD2,137.77000 SGD
1000 KWD4,275.54000 SGD
2000 KWD8,551.08000 SGD
5000 KWD21,377.70000 SGD
10000 KWD42,755.40000 SGD