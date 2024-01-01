Swedish kronor to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert SEK to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
29.644 kwd

kr1.000 SEK = ك0.02964 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:50
SEK to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KWD
1 SEK to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03000.0300
Low0.02880.0282
Average0.02950.0291
Change2.76%0.53%
View full history

1 SEK to KWD stats

The performance of SEK to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0300 and a 30 day low of 0.0288. This means the 30 day average was 0.0295. The change for SEK to KWD was 2.76.

The performance of SEK to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0300 and a 90 day low of 0.0282. This means the 90 day average was 0.0291. The change for SEK to KWD was 0.53.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.951.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7361.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0841.7765.082
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SEK0.02964 KWD
5 SEK0.14822 KWD
10 SEK0.29644 KWD
20 SEK0.59288 KWD
50 SEK1.48220 KWD
100 SEK2.96439 KWD
250 SEK7.41098 KWD
500 SEK14.82195 KWD
1000 SEK29.64390 KWD
2000 SEK59.28780 KWD
5000 SEK148.21950 KWD
10000 SEK296.43900 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 KWD33.73380 SEK
5 KWD168.66900 SEK
10 KWD337.33800 SEK
20 KWD674.67600 SEK
50 KWD1,686.69000 SEK
100 KWD3,373.38000 SEK
250 KWD8,433.45000 SEK
500 KWD16,866.90000 SEK
1000 KWD33,733.80000 SEK
2000 KWD67,467.60000 SEK
5000 KWD168,669.00000 SEK
10000 KWD337,338.00000 SEK