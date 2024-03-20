Australian dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

1,000 aud
200.882 kwd

1.000 AUD = 0.2009 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:28
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AUD0.20088 KWD
5 AUD1.00441 KWD
10 AUD2.00882 KWD
20 AUD4.01764 KWD
50 AUD10.04410 KWD
100 AUD20.08820 KWD
250 AUD50.22050 KWD
500 AUD100.44100 KWD
1000 AUD200.88200 KWD
2000 AUD401.76400 KWD
5000 AUD1,004.41000 KWD
10000 AUD2,008.82000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 KWD4.97804 AUD
5 KWD24.89020 AUD
10 KWD49.78040 AUD
20 KWD99.56080 AUD
50 KWD248.90200 AUD
100 KWD497.80400 AUD
250 KWD1,244.51000 AUD
500 KWD2,489.02000 AUD
1000 KWD4,978.04000 AUD
2000 KWD9,956.08000 AUD
5000 KWD24,890.20000 AUD
10000 KWD49,780.40000 AUD