Israeli new sheqels to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert ILS to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
84.112 kwd

1.000 ILS = 0.08411 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6891.4721.6590.96718.212
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2061.7241.9421.13321.328
1 USD0.9170.783183.1131.3491.520.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ILS0.08411 KWD
5 ILS0.42056 KWD
10 ILS0.84112 KWD
20 ILS1.68223 KWD
50 ILS4.20559 KWD
100 ILS8.41117 KWD
250 ILS21.02793 KWD
500 ILS42.05585 KWD
1000 ILS84.11170 KWD
2000 ILS168.22340 KWD
5000 ILS420.55850 KWD
10000 ILS841.11700 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KWD11.88890 ILS
5 KWD59.44450 ILS
10 KWD118.88900 ILS
20 KWD237.77800 ILS
50 KWD594.44500 ILS
100 KWD1,188.89000 ILS
250 KWD2,972.22500 ILS
500 KWD5,944.45000 ILS
1000 KWD11,888.90000 ILS
2000 KWD23,777.80000 ILS
5000 KWD59,444.50000 ILS
10000 KWD118,889.00000 ILS