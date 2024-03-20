Euros to Kuwaiti dinars today

1,000 eur
334.300 kwd

1.000 EUR = 0.3343 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:47
Conversion rates Euro / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 EUR0.33430 KWD
5 EUR1.67150 KWD
10 EUR3.34300 KWD
20 EUR6.68600 KWD
50 EUR16.71500 KWD
100 EUR33.43000 KWD
250 EUR83.57500 KWD
500 EUR167.15000 KWD
1000 EUR334.30000 KWD
2000 EUR668.60000 KWD
5000 EUR1,671.50000 KWD
10000 EUR3,343.00000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Euro
1 KWD2.99133 EUR
5 KWD14.95665 EUR
10 KWD29.91330 EUR
20 KWD59.82660 EUR
50 KWD149.56650 EUR
100 KWD299.13300 EUR
250 KWD747.83250 EUR
500 KWD1,495.66500 EUR
1000 KWD2,991.33000 EUR
2000 KWD5,982.66000 EUR
5000 KWD14,956.65000 EUR
10000 KWD29,913.30000 EUR