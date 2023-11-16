Euros to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert EUR to KWD at the real exchange rate

1000 eur
335.291 kwd

1.00000 EUR = 0.33529 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:46
How to convert Euros to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 EUR0.33529 KWD
5 EUR1.67646 KWD
10 EUR3.35291 KWD
20 EUR6.70582 KWD
50 EUR16.76455 KWD
100 EUR33.52910 KWD
250 EUR83.82275 KWD
500 EUR167.64550 KWD
1000 EUR335.29100 KWD
2000 EUR670.58200 KWD
5000 EUR1676.45500 KWD
10000 EUR3352.91000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Euro
1 KWD2.98249 EUR
5 KWD14.91245 EUR
10 KWD29.82490 EUR
20 KWD59.64980 EUR
50 KWD149.12450 EUR
100 KWD298.24900 EUR
250 KWD745.62250 EUR
500 KWD1491.24500 EUR
1000 KWD2982.49000 EUR
2000 KWD5964.98000 EUR
5000 KWD14912.45000 EUR
10000 KWD29824.90000 EUR