Chinese yuan rmb to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert CNY to KWD at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
42.581 kwd

1.00000 CNY = 0.04258 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.801351.3760.92060.8047971.5439283.2111.34655
1 HKD0.12818310.176380.1180050.1031610.19790510.66620.172605
1 CAD0.7267445.6695910.669040.5848811.1220460.47310.978597
1 EUR1.086258.474221.4946810.87421.6770990.38791.46269

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CNY0.04258 KWD
5 CNY0.21290 KWD
10 CNY0.42581 KWD
20 CNY0.85162 KWD
50 CNY2.12904 KWD
100 CNY4.25808 KWD
250 CNY10.64520 KWD
500 CNY21.29040 KWD
1000 CNY42.58080 KWD
2000 CNY85.16160 KWD
5000 CNY212.90400 KWD
10000 CNY425.80800 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KWD23.48480 CNY
5 KWD117.42400 CNY
10 KWD234.84800 CNY
20 KWD469.69600 CNY
50 KWD1174.24000 CNY
100 KWD2348.48000 CNY
250 KWD5871.20000 CNY
500 KWD11742.40000 CNY
1000 KWD23484.80000 CNY
2000 KWD46969.60000 CNY
5000 KWD117424.00000 CNY
10000 KWD234848.00000 CNY