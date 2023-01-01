Brazilian reais to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BRL to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
63.508 kwd

1.00000 BRL = 0.06351 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874951.087890.53271.492681.67380.965318.7771
1 GBP1.1429211.24325103.471.705991.912991.1032621.4604
1 USD0.91930.804343183.22551.37221.53870.887417.2615
1 INR0.01104570.009664630.012015510.01648770.01848830.01066260.207406

How to convert Brazilian reais to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BRL0.06351 KWD
5 BRL0.31754 KWD
10 BRL0.63508 KWD
20 BRL1.27017 KWD
50 BRL3.17542 KWD
100 BRL6.35084 KWD
250 BRL15.87710 KWD
500 BRL31.75420 KWD
1000 BRL63.50840 KWD
2000 BRL127.01680 KWD
5000 BRL317.54200 KWD
10000 BRL635.08400 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Brazilian Real
1 KWD15.74590 BRL
5 KWD78.72950 BRL
10 KWD157.45900 BRL
20 KWD314.91800 BRL
50 KWD787.29500 BRL
100 KWD1574.59000 BRL
250 KWD3936.47500 BRL
500 KWD7872.95000 BRL
1000 KWD15745.90000 BRL
2000 KWD31491.80000 BRL
5000 KWD78729.50000 BRL
10000 KWD157459.00000 BRL