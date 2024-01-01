Polish zloty to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert PLN to KWD at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ك0.07620 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PLN to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KWD
1 PLN to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08030.0803
Low0.07620.0762
Average0.07820.0785
Change-5.06%-1.91%
View full history

1 PLN to KWD stats

The performance of PLN to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0803 and a 30 day low of 0.0762. This means the 30 day average was 0.0782. The change for PLN to KWD was -5.06.

The performance of PLN to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0803 and a 90 day low of 0.0762. This means the 90 day average was 0.0785. The change for PLN to KWD was -1.91.

Track market ratesView PLN to KWD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0730.8661,379.4710.93923.341
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8160.9351,490.111.81725.213
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1311.1241,790.6214.230.297
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4080.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PLN0.07620 KWD
5 PLN0.38099 KWD
10 PLN0.76197 KWD
20 PLN1.52395 KWD
50 PLN3.80987 KWD
100 PLN7.61974 KWD
250 PLN19.04935 KWD
500 PLN38.09870 KWD
1000 PLN76.19740 KWD
2000 PLN152.39480 KWD
5000 PLN380.98700 KWD
10000 PLN761.97400 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Polish Zloty
1 KWD13.12380 PLN
5 KWD65.61900 PLN
10 KWD131.23800 PLN
20 KWD262.47600 PLN
50 KWD656.19000 PLN
100 KWD1,312.38000 PLN
250 KWD3,280.95000 PLN
500 KWD6,561.90000 PLN
1000 KWD13,123.80000 PLN
2000 KWD26,247.60000 PLN
5000 KWD65,619.00000 PLN
10000 KWD131,238.00000 PLN