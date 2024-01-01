100 Kuwaiti dinars to Polish zloty

Convert KWD to PLN at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = zł13.15 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:53
KWD to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PLN
1 KWD to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.146613.1466
Low12.459912.4599
Average12.777512.7392
Change4.33%1.79%
1 KWD to PLN stats

The performance of KWD to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.1466 and a 30 day low of 12.4599. This means the 30 day average was 12.7775. The change for KWD to PLN was 4.33.

The performance of KWD to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.1466 and a 90 day low of 12.4599. This means the 90 day average was 12.7392. The change for KWD to PLN was 1.79.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0730.92817.7941.5081.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3440.044
1 EUR1.07890.643119.1841.6251.7961,844.043.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.1230.206

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Polish Zloty
1 KWD13.14660 PLN
5 KWD65.73300 PLN
10 KWD131.46600 PLN
20 KWD262.93200 PLN
50 KWD657.33000 PLN
100 KWD1,314.66000 PLN
250 KWD3,286.65000 PLN
500 KWD6,573.30000 PLN
1000 KWD13,146.60000 PLN
2000 KWD26,293.20000 PLN
5000 KWD65,733.00000 PLN
10000 KWD131,466.00000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PLN0.07607 KWD
5 PLN0.38033 KWD
10 PLN0.76065 KWD
20 PLN1.52130 KWD
50 PLN3.80326 KWD
100 PLN7.60651 KWD
250 PLN19.01628 KWD
500 PLN38.03255 KWD
1000 PLN76.06510 KWD
2000 PLN152.13020 KWD
5000 PLN380.32550 KWD
10000 PLN760.65100 KWD