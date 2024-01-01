100 Kuwaiti dinars to Polish zloty
Convert KWD to PLN at the real exchange rate
KWD to PLN conversion chart
1 KWD = 13.14660 PLN
0
|1 KWD to PLN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|13.1466
|13.1466
|Low
|12.4599
|12.4599
|Average
|12.7775
|12.7392
|Change
|4.33%
|1.79%
1 KWD to PLN stats
The performance of KWD to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.1466 and a 30 day low of 12.4599. This means the 30 day average was 12.7775. The change for KWD to PLN was 4.33.
The performance of KWD to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.1466 and a 90 day low of 12.4599. This means the 90 day average was 12.7392. The change for KWD to PLN was 1.79.
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Polish Zloty
|1 KWD
|13.14660 PLN
|5 KWD
|65.73300 PLN
|10 KWD
|131.46600 PLN
|20 KWD
|262.93200 PLN
|50 KWD
|657.33000 PLN
|100 KWD
|1,314.66000 PLN
|250 KWD
|3,286.65000 PLN
|500 KWD
|6,573.30000 PLN
|1000 KWD
|13,146.60000 PLN
|2000 KWD
|26,293.20000 PLN
|5000 KWD
|65,733.00000 PLN
|10000 KWD
|131,466.00000 PLN