1.00000 KWD = 12.80650 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Polish Zloty
1 KWD12.80650 PLN
5 KWD64.03250 PLN
10 KWD128.06500 PLN
20 KWD256.13000 PLN
50 KWD640.32500 PLN
100 KWD1280.65000 PLN
250 KWD3201.62500 PLN
500 KWD6403.25000 PLN
1000 KWD12806.50000 PLN
2000 KWD25613.00000 PLN
5000 KWD64032.50000 PLN
10000 KWD128065.00000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PLN0.07809 KWD
5 PLN0.39043 KWD
10 PLN0.78085 KWD
20 PLN1.56170 KWD
50 PLN3.90426 KWD
100 PLN7.80852 KWD
250 PLN19.52130 KWD
500 PLN39.04260 KWD
1000 PLN78.08520 KWD
2000 PLN156.17040 KWD
5000 PLN390.42600 KWD
10000 PLN780.85200 KWD