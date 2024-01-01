Kuwaiti dinars to Australian dollars today

Convert KWD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
4,887.21 aud

ك1.000 KWD = A$4.887 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.95685.0619
Low4.87584.8581
Average4.91174.9385
Change-0.22%-2.44%
1 KWD to AUD stats

The performance of KWD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9568 and a 30 day low of 4.8758. This means the 30 day average was 4.9117. The change for KWD to AUD was -0.22.

The performance of KWD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.0619 and a 90 day low of 4.8581. This means the 90 day average was 4.9385. The change for KWD to AUD was -2.44.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 KWD4,88721 AUD
5 KWD24,43605 AUD
10 KWD48,87210 AUD
20 KWD97,74420 AUD
50 KWD244,36050 AUD
100 KWD488,72100 AUD
250 KWD1.221,80250 AUD
500 KWD2.443,60500 AUD
1000 KWD4.887,21000 AUD
2000 KWD9.774,42000 AUD
5000 KWD24.436,05000 AUD
10000 KWD48.872,10000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AUD0,20462 KWD
5 AUD1,02308 KWD
10 AUD2,04616 KWD
20 AUD4,09232 KWD
50 AUD10,23080 KWD
100 AUD20,46160 KWD
250 AUD51,15400 KWD
500 AUD102,30800 KWD
1000 AUD204,61600 KWD
2000 AUD409,23200 KWD
5000 AUD1.023,08000 KWD
10000 AUD2.046,16000 KWD