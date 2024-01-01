Convert KWD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to South African rand today

1,000 kwd
59,327.80 zar

ك1.000 KWD = R59.33 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High61.895462.4471
Low58.495858.4958
Average60.111160.4297
Change-3.12%-3.67%
1 KWD to ZAR stats

The performance of KWD to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 61.8954 and a 30 day low of 58.4958. This means the 30 day average was 60.1111. The change for KWD to ZAR was -3.12.

The performance of KWD to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 62.4471 and a 90 day low of 58.4958. This means the 90 day average was 60.4297. The change for KWD to ZAR was -3.67.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / South African Rand
1 KWD59,32780 ZAR
5 KWD296,63900 ZAR
10 KWD593,27800 ZAR
20 KWD1.186,55600 ZAR
50 KWD2.966,39000 ZAR
100 KWD5.932,78000 ZAR
250 KWD14.831,95000 ZAR
500 KWD29.663,90000 ZAR
1000 KWD59.327,80000 ZAR
2000 KWD118.655,60000 ZAR
5000 KWD296.639,00000 ZAR
10000 KWD593.278,00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ZAR0,01686 KWD
5 ZAR0,08428 KWD
10 ZAR0,16855 KWD
20 ZAR0,33711 KWD
50 ZAR0,84277 KWD
100 ZAR1,68555 KWD
250 ZAR4,21388 KWD
500 ZAR8,42775 KWD
1000 ZAR16,85550 KWD
2000 ZAR33,71100 KWD
5000 ZAR84,27750 KWD
10000 ZAR168,55500 KWD