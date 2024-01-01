Kuwaiti dinars to Nigerian nairas today

Convert KWD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
49,84,420 ngn

ك1.000 KWD = ₦4,984 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,993.25004,993.2500
Low4,761.45003,492.3300
Average4,891.28634,525.2443
Change2.88%17.45%
View full history

1 KWD to NGN stats

The performance of KWD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,993.2500 and a 30 day low of 4,761.4500. This means the 30 day average was 4,891.2863. The change for KWD to NGN was 2.88.

The performance of KWD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,993.2500 and a 90 day low of 3,492.3300. This means the 90 day average was 4,525.2443. The change for KWD to NGN was 17.45.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Nigerian Naira
1 KWD4.984,42000 NGN
5 KWD24.922,10000 NGN
10 KWD49.844,20000 NGN
20 KWD99.688,40000 NGN
50 KWD249.221,00000 NGN
100 KWD498.442,00000 NGN
250 KWD1.246.105,00000 NGN
500 KWD2.492.210,00000 NGN
1000 KWD4.984.420,00000 NGN
2000 KWD9.968.840,00000 NGN
5000 KWD24.922.100,00000 NGN
10000 KWD49.844.200,00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 NGN0,00020 KWD
5 NGN0,00100 KWD
10 NGN0,00201 KWD
20 NGN0,00401 KWD
50 NGN0,01003 KWD
100 NGN0,02006 KWD
250 NGN0,05016 KWD
500 NGN0,10031 KWD
1000 NGN0,20063 KWD
2000 NGN0,40125 KWD
5000 NGN1,00313 KWD
10000 NGN2,00625 KWD