Kuwaiti dinar to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Nigerian nairas is currently 4.984,420 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.254% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 5.003,650 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 4.895,660 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -1.567% decrease in value.