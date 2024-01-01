Kuwaiti dinars to US dollars today

Convert KWD to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
3,259.77 usd

ك1.000 KWD = $3.260 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.26413.2641
Low3.25733.2425
Average3.26093.2544
Change0.02%0.32%
View full history

1 KWD to USD stats

The performance of KWD to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2641 and a 30 day low of 3.2573. This means the 30 day average was 3.2609. The change for KWD to USD was 0.02.

The performance of KWD to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2641 and a 90 day low of 3.2425. This means the 90 day average was 3.2544. The change for KWD to USD was 0.32.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / US Dollar
1 KWD3,25977 USD
5 KWD16,29885 USD
10 KWD32,59770 USD
20 KWD65,19540 USD
50 KWD162,98850 USD
100 KWD325,97700 USD
250 KWD814,94250 USD
500 KWD1.629,88500 USD
1000 KWD3.259,77000 USD
2000 KWD6.519,54000 USD
5000 KWD16.298,85000 USD
10000 KWD32.597,70000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 USD0,30677 KWD
5 USD1,53385 KWD
10 USD3,06770 KWD
20 USD6,13540 KWD
50 USD15,33850 KWD
100 USD30,67700 KWD
250 USD76,69250 KWD
500 USD153,38500 KWD
1000 USD306,77000 KWD
2000 USD613,54000 KWD
5000 USD1.533,85000 KWD
10000 USD3.067,70000 KWD