2000 US dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert USD to KWD at the real exchange rate

2000 usd
614.400 kwd

1.00000 USD = 0.30720 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06456450.109530.00102430.0006998760.0006083910.005517820.0130992
1 INR15.488411.696440.01586480.010840.0094230.08546210.202886
1 JPY9.129960.58947110.009351810.006389370.005554580.05037740.119595
1 CAD976.27763.0328106.93110.6832730.5939585.3869212.7885

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 USD0.30720 KWD
5 USD1.53600 KWD
10 USD3.07200 KWD
20 USD6.14400 KWD
50 USD15.36000 KWD
100 USD30.72000 KWD
250 USD76.80000 KWD
500 USD153.60000 KWD
1000 USD307.20000 KWD
2000 USD614.40000 KWD
5000 USD1536.00000 KWD
10000 USD3072.00000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / US Dollar
1 KWD3.25521 USD
5 KWD16.27605 USD
10 KWD32.55210 USD
20 KWD65.10420 USD
50 KWD162.76050 USD
100 KWD325.52100 USD
250 KWD813.80250 USD
500 KWD1627.60500 USD
1000 KWD3255.21000 USD
2000 KWD6510.42000 USD
5000 KWD16276.05000 USD
10000 KWD32552.10000 USD