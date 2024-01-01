Kuwaiti dinars to Indian rupees today

Convert KWD to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
2,71,739 inr

ك1.000 KWD = ₹271.7 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High272.9750272.9750
Low271.1160270.3370
Average272.2390271.4786
Change-0.08%0.21%
1 KWD to INR stats

The performance of KWD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 272.9750 and a 30 day low of 271.1160. This means the 30 day average was 272.2390. The change for KWD to INR was -0.08.

The performance of KWD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 272.9750 and a 90 day low of 270.3370. This means the 90 day average was 271.4786. The change for KWD to INR was 0.21.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 KWD271,73900 INR
5 KWD1.358,69500 INR
10 KWD2.717,39000 INR
20 KWD5.434,78000 INR
50 KWD13.586,95000 INR
100 KWD27.173,90000 INR
250 KWD67.934,75000 INR
500 KWD135.869,50000 INR
1000 KWD271.739,00000 INR
2000 KWD543.478,00000 INR
5000 KWD1.358.695,00000 INR
10000 KWD2.717.390,00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 INR0,00368 KWD
5 INR0,01840 KWD
10 INR0,03680 KWD
20 INR0,07360 KWD
50 INR0,18400 KWD
100 INR0,36800 KWD
250 INR0,92000 KWD
300 INR1,10400 KWD
500 INR1,84000 KWD
600 INR2,20800 KWD
1000 INR3,68000 KWD
2000 INR7,36000 KWD
5000 INR18,40000 KWD
10000 INR36,80000 KWD
25000 INR92,00000 KWD
50000 INR184,00000 KWD
100000 INR368,00000 KWD
1000000 INR3.680,00000 KWD
1000000000 INR3.680.000,00000 KWD