Kuwaiti dinars to Indian rupees today
Convert KWD to INR at the real exchange rate
|1 KWD to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|272.9750
|272.9750
|Low
|271.1160
|270.3370
|Average
|272.2390
|271.4786
|Change
|-0.08%
|0.21%
1 KWD to INR stats
The performance of KWD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 272.9750 and a 30 day low of 271.1160. This means the 30 day average was 272.2390. The change for KWD to INR was -0.08.
The performance of KWD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 272.9750 and a 90 day low of 270.3370. This means the 90 day average was 271.4786. The change for KWD to INR was 0.21.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Indian Rupee
|1 KWD
|271,73900 INR
|5 KWD
|1.358,69500 INR
|10 KWD
|2.717,39000 INR
|20 KWD
|5.434,78000 INR
|50 KWD
|13.586,95000 INR
|100 KWD
|27.173,90000 INR
|250 KWD
|67.934,75000 INR
|500 KWD
|135.869,50000 INR
|1000 KWD
|271.739,00000 INR
|2000 KWD
|543.478,00000 INR
|5000 KWD
|1.358.695,00000 INR
|10000 KWD
|2.717.390,00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
|1 INR
|0,00368 KWD
|5 INR
|0,01840 KWD
|10 INR
|0,03680 KWD
|20 INR
|0,07360 KWD
|50 INR
|0,18400 KWD
|100 INR
|0,36800 KWD
|250 INR
|0,92000 KWD
|300 INR
|1,10400 KWD
|500 INR
|1,84000 KWD
|600 INR
|2,20800 KWD
|1000 INR
|3,68000 KWD
|2000 INR
|7,36000 KWD
|5000 INR
|18,40000 KWD
|10000 INR
|36,80000 KWD
|25000 INR
|92,00000 KWD
|50000 INR
|184,00000 KWD
|100000 INR
|368,00000 KWD
|1000000 INR
|3.680,00000 KWD
|1000000000 INR
|3.680.000,00000 KWD