Kuwaiti dinar to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Indian rupees is currently 271,739 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.223% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 272,665 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 271,702 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.111% increase in value.