Convert KWD to NZD at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to New Zealand dollars today

1,000 kwd
5,351.34 nzd

ك1.000 KWD = $5.351 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.36125.5199
Low5.26675.2667
Average5.31655.3789
Change0.88%-2.00%
View full history

1 KWD to NZD stats

The performance of KWD to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.3612 and a 30 day low of 5.2667. This means the 30 day average was 5.3165. The change for KWD to NZD was 0.88.

The performance of KWD to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5199 and a 90 day low of 5.2667. This means the 90 day average was 5.3789. The change for KWD to NZD was -2.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / New Zealand Dollar
1 KWD5,35134 NZD
5 KWD26,75670 NZD
10 KWD53,51340 NZD
20 KWD107,02680 NZD
50 KWD267,56700 NZD
100 KWD535,13400 NZD
250 KWD1.337,83500 NZD
500 KWD2.675,67000 NZD
1000 KWD5.351,34000 NZD
2000 KWD10.702,68000 NZD
5000 KWD26.756,70000 NZD
10000 KWD53.513,40000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 NZD0,18687 KWD
5 NZD0,93435 KWD
10 NZD1,86869 KWD
20 NZD3,73738 KWD
50 NZD9,34345 KWD
100 NZD18,68690 KWD
250 NZD46,71725 KWD
500 NZD93,43450 KWD
1000 NZD186,86900 KWD
2000 NZD373,73800 KWD
5000 NZD934,34500 KWD
10000 NZD1.868,69000 KWD