Kuwaiti dinar to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to New Zealand dollars is currently 5,351 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.466% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 5,380 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 5,315 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.213% decrease in value.