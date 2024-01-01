Convert KWD to EUR at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Euros today

1,000 kwd
3,042.68 eur

ك1.000 KWD = €3.043 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.05283.0587
Low2.99122.9893
Average3.02973.0234
Change1.29%0.53%
View full history

1 KWD to EUR stats

The performance of KWD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0528 and a 30 day low of 2.9912. This means the 30 day average was 3.0297. The change for KWD to EUR was 1.29.

The performance of KWD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0587 and a 90 day low of 2.9893. This means the 90 day average was 3.0234. The change for KWD to EUR was 0.53.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Euro
1 KWD3,04268 EUR
5 KWD15,21340 EUR
10 KWD30,42680 EUR
20 KWD60,85360 EUR
50 KWD152,13400 EUR
100 KWD304,26800 EUR
250 KWD760,67000 EUR
500 KWD1.521,34000 EUR
1000 KWD3.042,68000 EUR
2000 KWD6.085,36000 EUR
5000 KWD15.213,40000 EUR
10000 KWD30.426,80000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 EUR0,32866 KWD
5 EUR1,64329 KWD
10 EUR3,28658 KWD
20 EUR6,57316 KWD
50 EUR16,43290 KWD
100 EUR32,86580 KWD
250 EUR82,16450 KWD
500 EUR164,32900 KWD
1000 EUR328,65800 KWD
2000 EUR657,31600 KWD
5000 EUR1.643,29000 KWD
10000 EUR3.286,58000 KWD