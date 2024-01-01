Kuwaiti dinars to Euros today

Convert KWD to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
2,976.95 eur

1.000 KWD = 2.977 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.1110.91518.7071.5181.6461,496.483.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2250.0180.0218.0060.044
1 EUR1.09390.832120.4451.6591.7991,635.54.014
1 ZAR0.0534.4430.04910.0810.08879.9940.196

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Euro
1 KWD2.97695 EUR
5 KWD14.88475 EUR
10 KWD29.76950 EUR
20 KWD59.53900 EUR
50 KWD148.84750 EUR
100 KWD297.69500 EUR
250 KWD744.23750 EUR
500 KWD1,488.47500 EUR
1000 KWD2,976.95000 EUR
2000 KWD5,953.90000 EUR
5000 KWD14,884.75000 EUR
10000 KWD29,769.50000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 EUR0.33591 KWD
5 EUR1.67957 KWD
10 EUR3.35914 KWD
20 EUR6.71828 KWD
50 EUR16.79570 KWD
100 EUR33.59140 KWD
250 EUR83.97850 KWD
500 EUR167.95700 KWD
1000 EUR335.91400 KWD
2000 EUR671.82800 KWD
5000 EUR1,679.57000 KWD
10000 EUR3,359.14000 KWD