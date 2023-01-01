South African rand to Nigerian nairas today

Convert ZAR to NGN at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
43307.30 ngn

1.00000 ZAR = 43.30730 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:46
How to convert South African rand to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Nigerian Naira
1 ZAR43.30730 NGN
5 ZAR216.53650 NGN
10 ZAR433.07300 NGN
20 ZAR866.14600 NGN
50 ZAR2165.36500 NGN
100 ZAR4330.73000 NGN
250 ZAR10826.82500 NGN
500 ZAR21653.65000 NGN
1000 ZAR43307.30000 NGN
2000 ZAR86614.60000 NGN
5000 ZAR216536.50000 NGN
10000 ZAR433073.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / South African Rand
1 NGN0.02309 ZAR
5 NGN0.11545 ZAR
10 NGN0.23091 ZAR
20 NGN0.46182 ZAR
50 NGN1.15454 ZAR
100 NGN2.30908 ZAR
250 NGN5.77270 ZAR
500 NGN11.54540 ZAR
1000 NGN23.09080 ZAR
2000 NGN46.18160 ZAR
5000 NGN115.45400 ZAR
10000 NGN230.90800 ZAR