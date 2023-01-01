South African rand to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert ZAR to XOF at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
31909 xof

1.00000 ZAR = 31.90860 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.8026330.9202601.251.5302223.351515.4617.2139
1 GBP1.245911.14639749.0971.906529.093619.261621.4468
1 EUR1.08670.87231653.3781.6628925.376116.800418.7063
1 XOF0.00166320.001334940.0015305110.002545070.03883830.02571310.0286302

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ZAR31.90860 XOF
5 ZAR159.54300 XOF
10 ZAR319.08600 XOF
20 ZAR638.17200 XOF
50 ZAR1595.43000 XOF
100 ZAR3190.86000 XOF
250 ZAR7977.15000 XOF
500 ZAR15954.30000 XOF
1000 ZAR31908.60000 XOF
2000 ZAR63817.20000 XOF
5000 ZAR159543.00000 XOF
10000 ZAR319086.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / South African Rand
1 XOF0.03134 ZAR
5 XOF0.15670 ZAR
10 XOF0.31339 ZAR
20 XOF0.62679 ZAR
50 XOF1.56698 ZAR
100 XOF3.13395 ZAR
250 XOF7.83488 ZAR
500 XOF15.66975 ZAR
1000 XOF31.33950 ZAR
2000 XOF62.67900 ZAR
5000 XOF156.69750 ZAR
10000 XOF313.39500 ZAR