Chinese yuan rmb to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert CNY to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
84,044 xof

1.000 CNY = 84.04 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:47
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CNY84.04390 XOF
5 CNY420.21950 XOF
10 CNY840.43900 XOF
20 CNY1,680.87800 XOF
50 CNY4,202.19500 XOF
100 CNY8,404.39000 XOF
250 CNY21,010.97500 XOF
500 CNY42,021.95000 XOF
1000 CNY84,043.90000 XOF
2000 CNY168,087.80000 XOF
5000 CNY420,219.50000 XOF
10000 CNY840,439.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XOF0.01190 CNY
5 XOF0.05949 CNY
10 XOF0.11899 CNY
20 XOF0.23797 CNY
50 XOF0.59492 CNY
100 XOF1.18985 CNY
250 XOF2.97462 CNY
500 XOF5.94925 CNY
1000 XOF11.89850 CNY
2000 XOF23.79700 CNY
5000 XOF59.49250 CNY
10000 XOF118.98500 CNY