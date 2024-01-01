Indian rupees to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert INR to XOF at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
72,650 xof

1.000 INR = 7.265 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3580.923.6730.7861.531278.61.343
1 CAD0.73710.6782.7050.5791.128205.2080.989
1 EUR1.0871.47513.9910.8541.664302.7821.46
1 AED0.2720.370.25110.2140.41775.8610.366

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 INR7.26501 XOF
5 INR36.32505 XOF
10 INR72.65010 XOF
20 INR145.30020 XOF
50 INR363.25050 XOF
100 INR726.50100 XOF
250 INR1,816.25250 XOF
500 INR3,632.50500 XOF
1000 INR7,265.01000 XOF
2000 INR14,530.02000 XOF
5000 INR36,325.05000 XOF
10000 INR72,650.10000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Indian Rupee
1 XOF0.13765 INR
5 XOF0.68823 INR
10 XOF1.37646 INR
20 XOF2.75292 INR
50 XOF6.88230 INR
100 XOF13.76460 INR
250 XOF34.41150 INR
500 XOF68.82300 INR
1000 XOF137.64600 INR
2000 XOF275.29200 INR
5000 XOF688.23000 INR
10000 XOF1,376.46000 INR