Brazilian reais to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert BRL to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
120,277 xof

1.000 BRL = 120.3 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.161.4741.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5881.7271.9481.13121.381
1 USD0.9230.788183.171.361.5350.89116.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BRL120.27700 XOF
5 BRL601.38500 XOF
10 BRL1,202.77000 XOF
20 BRL2,405.54000 XOF
50 BRL6,013.85000 XOF
100 BRL12,027.70000 XOF
250 BRL30,069.25000 XOF
500 BRL60,138.50000 XOF
1000 BRL120,277.00000 XOF
2000 BRL240,554.00000 XOF
5000 BRL601,385.00000 XOF
10000 BRL1,202,770.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Brazilian Real
1 XOF0.00831 BRL
5 XOF0.04157 BRL
10 XOF0.08314 BRL
20 XOF0.16628 BRL
50 XOF0.41571 BRL
100 XOF0.83141 BRL
250 XOF2.07853 BRL
500 XOF4.15706 BRL
1000 XOF8.31412 BRL
2000 XOF16.62824 BRL
5000 XOF41.57060 BRL
10000 XOF83.14120 BRL