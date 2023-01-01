Brazilian reais to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert BRL to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
124,636 xof

1.00000 BRL = 124.63600 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:20
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.0865590.44721.492811.674710.9647518.7781
1 GBP1.1429911.2421103.3961.706521.914461.102721.4663
1 USD0.920350.805088183.24261.37391.541310.887917.2823
1 INR0.01105620.009671590.012013110.01650480.01851580.01066640.207614

How to convert Brazilian reais to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BRL124.63600 XOF
5 BRL623.18000 XOF
10 BRL1246.36000 XOF
20 BRL2492.72000 XOF
50 BRL6231.80000 XOF
100 BRL12463.60000 XOF
250 BRL31159.00000 XOF
500 BRL62318.00000 XOF
1000 BRL124636.00000 XOF
2000 BRL249272.00000 XOF
5000 BRL623180.00000 XOF
10000 BRL1246360.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Brazilian Real
1 XOF0.00802 BRL
5 XOF0.04012 BRL
10 XOF0.08023 BRL
20 XOF0.16047 BRL
50 XOF0.40117 BRL
100 XOF0.80234 BRL
250 XOF2.00584 BRL
500 XOF4.01169 BRL
1000 XOF8.02338 BRL
2000 XOF16.04676 BRL
5000 XOF40.11690 BRL
10000 XOF80.23380 BRL