Convert XOF to BRL at the real exchange rate

1 CFA franc BCEAO to Brazilian reais

1 xof
0.01 brl

CFA1.000 XOF = R$0.008995 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.370.9361.5049.9481.3591,532.67
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5571.7151,934.69
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2590.9921,118.49
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6261.4521,637.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Brazilian Real
1 XOF0.00900 BRL
5 XOF0.04498 BRL
10 XOF0.08995 BRL
20 XOF0.17991 BRL
50 XOF0.44976 BRL
100 XOF0.89953 BRL
250 XOF2.24882 BRL
500 XOF4.49764 BRL
1000 XOF8.99529 BRL
2000 XOF17.99058 BRL
5000 XOF44.97645 BRL
10000 XOF89.95290 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BRL111.16900 XOF
5 BRL555.84500 XOF
10 BRL1,111.69000 XOF
20 BRL2,223.38000 XOF
50 BRL5,558.45000 XOF
100 BRL11,116.90000 XOF
250 BRL27,792.25000 XOF
500 BRL55,584.50000 XOF
1000 BRL111,169.00000 XOF
2000 BRL222,338.00000 XOF
5000 BRL555,845.00000 XOF
10000 BRL1,111,690.00000 XOF