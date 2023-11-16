Euros to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert EUR to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
11,039.40 mad

1.00000 EUR = 11.03940 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:47
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874451.087690.541.495181.678010.9652518.7813
1 GBP1.1435811.2435103.5181.70951.918541.1038421.4735
1 USD0.919450.804182183.24751.374751.542850.8874517.2686
1 INR0.01104480.009660130.012012410.0165140.01853330.01066040.207437

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Moroccan Dirham
1 EUR11.03940 MAD
5 EUR55.19700 MAD
10 EUR110.39400 MAD
20 EUR220.78800 MAD
50 EUR551.97000 MAD
100 EUR1103.94000 MAD
250 EUR2759.85000 MAD
500 EUR5519.70000 MAD
1000 EUR11039.40000 MAD
2000 EUR22078.80000 MAD
5000 EUR55197.00000 MAD
10000 EUR110394.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Euro
1 MAD0.09058 EUR
5 MAD0.45293 EUR
10 MAD0.90585 EUR
20 MAD1.81170 EUR
50 MAD4.52925 EUR
100 MAD9.05850 EUR
250 MAD22.64625 EUR
500 MAD45.29250 EUR
1000 MAD90.58500 EUR
2000 MAD181.17000 EUR
5000 MAD452.92500 EUR
10000 MAD905.85000 EUR