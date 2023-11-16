Bulgarian levs to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert BGN to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
5,634.40 mad

1.00000 BGN = 5.63440 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:51
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.084490.27121.488451.673970.9649518.7357
1 GBP1.142611.23905103.1451.700721.91271.1025521.4077
1 USD0.922150.80707183.24531.37261.543690.8898517.2775
1 INR0.01107770.009695080.012012710.01648860.01854380.01068950.207549

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Moroccan Dirham
1 BGN5.63440 MAD
5 BGN28.17200 MAD
10 BGN56.34400 MAD
20 BGN112.68800 MAD
50 BGN281.72000 MAD
100 BGN563.44000 MAD
250 BGN1408.60000 MAD
500 BGN2817.20000 MAD
1000 BGN5634.40000 MAD
2000 BGN11268.80000 MAD
5000 BGN28172.00000 MAD
10000 BGN56344.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bulgarian Lev
1 MAD0.17748 BGN
5 MAD0.88740 BGN
10 MAD1.77481 BGN
20 MAD3.54962 BGN
50 MAD8.87405 BGN
100 MAD17.74810 BGN
250 MAD44.37025 BGN
500 MAD88.74050 BGN
1000 MAD177.48100 BGN
2000 MAD354.96200 BGN
5000 MAD887.40500 BGN
10000 MAD1774.81000 BGN