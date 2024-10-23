Danish kroner to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert DKK to MAD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = د.م.1.432 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:14
DKK to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MAD
1 DKK to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.45181.4553
Low1.43181.4318
Average1.44371.4437
Change-0.96%-0.13%
1 DKK to MAD stats

The performance of DKK to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4518 and a 30 day low of 1.4318. This means the 30 day average was 1.4437. The change for DKK to MAD was -0.96.

The performance of DKK to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4553 and a 90 day low of 1.4318. This means the 90 day average was 1.4437. The change for DKK to MAD was -0.13.

How to convert Danish kroner to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Moroccan Dirham
1 DKK1.43181 MAD
5 DKK7.15905 MAD
10 DKK14.31810 MAD
20 DKK28.63620 MAD
50 DKK71.59050 MAD
100 DKK143.18100 MAD
250 DKK357.95250 MAD
500 DKK715.90500 MAD
1000 DKK1,431.81000 MAD
2000 DKK2,863.62000 MAD
5000 DKK7,159.05000 MAD
10000 DKK14,318.10000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Danish Krone
1 MAD0.69842 DKK
5 MAD3.49208 DKK
10 MAD6.98415 DKK
20 MAD13.96830 DKK
50 MAD34.92075 DKK
100 MAD69.84150 DKK
250 MAD174.60375 DKK
500 MAD349.20750 DKK
1000 MAD698.41500 DKK
2000 MAD1,396.83000 DKK
5000 MAD3,492.07500 DKK
10000 MAD6,984.15000 DKK