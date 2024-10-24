Polish zloty to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert PLN to MAD at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = د.م.2.458 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:22
PLN to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MAD
1 PLN to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.54002.5400
Low2.45752.4575
Average2.50432.5111
Change-3.25%-1.99%
1 PLN to MAD stats

The performance of PLN to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5400 and a 30 day low of 2.4575. This means the 30 day average was 2.5043. The change for PLN to MAD was -3.25.

The performance of PLN to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5400 and a 90 day low of 2.4575. This means the 90 day average was 2.5111. The change for PLN to MAD was -1.99.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0750.8651,379.4710.93523.338
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8260.9351,490.2411.81425.213
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.151.1241,790.914.19630.298
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4080.130.278

How to convert Polish zloty to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Moroccan Dirham
1 PLN2.45756 MAD
5 PLN12.28780 MAD
10 PLN24.57560 MAD
20 PLN49.15120 MAD
50 PLN122.87800 MAD
100 PLN245.75600 MAD
250 PLN614.39000 MAD
500 PLN1,228.78000 MAD
1000 PLN2,457.56000 MAD
2000 PLN4,915.12000 MAD
5000 PLN12,287.80000 MAD
10000 PLN24,575.60000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Polish Zloty
1 MAD0.40691 PLN
5 MAD2.03454 PLN
10 MAD4.06907 PLN
20 MAD8.13814 PLN
50 MAD20.34535 PLN
100 MAD40.69070 PLN
250 MAD101.72675 PLN
500 MAD203.45350 PLN
1000 MAD406.90700 PLN
2000 MAD813.81400 PLN
5000 MAD2,034.53500 PLN
10000 MAD4,069.07000 PLN