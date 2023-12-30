5 Polish zloty to Moroccan dirhams

5 pln
12.55 mad

1.00000 PLN = 2.51046 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Moroccan Dirham
1 PLN2.51046 MAD
5 PLN12.55230 MAD
10 PLN25.10460 MAD
20 PLN50.20920 MAD
50 PLN125.52300 MAD
100 PLN251.04600 MAD
250 PLN627.61500 MAD
500 PLN1255.23000 MAD
1000 PLN2510.46000 MAD
2000 PLN5020.92000 MAD
5000 PLN12552.30000 MAD
10000 PLN25104.60000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Polish Zloty
1 MAD0.39833 PLN
5 MAD1.99167 PLN
10 MAD3.98334 PLN
20 MAD7.96668 PLN
50 MAD19.91670 PLN
100 MAD39.83340 PLN
250 MAD99.58350 PLN
500 MAD199.16700 PLN
1000 MAD398.33400 PLN
2000 MAD796.66800 PLN
5000 MAD1991.67000 PLN
10000 MAD3983.34000 PLN