Brazilian reais to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert BRL to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
2,088.53 mad

1.00000 BRL = 2.08853 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:14
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.087590.50951.492651.674110.965218.7766
1 GBP1.1429911.243103.4511.706081.913491.1032121.4614
1 USD0.919550.804505183.22711.372551.539410.887517.2658
1 INR0.01104860.009666390.012015310.01649160.01849650.01066360.207454

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Moroccan Dirham
1 BRL2.08853 MAD
5 BRL10.44265 MAD
10 BRL20.88530 MAD
20 BRL41.77060 MAD
50 BRL104.42650 MAD
100 BRL208.85300 MAD
250 BRL522.13250 MAD
500 BRL1044.26500 MAD
1000 BRL2088.53000 MAD
2000 BRL4177.06000 MAD
5000 BRL10442.65000 MAD
10000 BRL20885.30000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Brazilian Real
1 MAD0.47880 BRL
5 MAD2.39403 BRL
10 MAD4.78805 BRL
20 MAD9.57610 BRL
50 MAD23.94025 BRL
100 MAD47.88050 BRL
250 MAD119.70125 BRL
500 MAD239.40250 BRL
1000 MAD478.80500 BRL
2000 MAD957.61000 BRL
5000 MAD2394.02500 BRL
10000 MAD4788.05000 BRL