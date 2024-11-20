Brazilian reais to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert BRL to MAD at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = د.م.1.728 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:42
BRL to MAD conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MAD
1 BRL to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.74321.8005
Low1.67601.6760
Average1.72041.7450
Change-0.74%-0.11%
1 BRL to MAD stats

The performance of BRL to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7432 and a 30 day low of 1.6760. This means the 30 day average was 1.7204. The change for BRL to MAD was -0.74.

The performance of BRL to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8005 and a 90 day low of 1.6760. This means the 90 day average was 1.7450. The change for BRL to MAD was -0.11.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Moroccan Dirham
1 BRL1.72794 MAD
5 BRL8.63970 MAD
10 BRL17.27940 MAD
20 BRL34.55880 MAD
50 BRL86.39700 MAD
100 BRL172.79400 MAD
250 BRL431.98500 MAD
500 BRL863.97000 MAD
1000 BRL1,727.94000 MAD
2000 BRL3,455.88000 MAD
5000 BRL8,639.70000 MAD
10000 BRL17,279.40000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Brazilian Real
1 MAD0.57873 BRL
5 MAD2.89363 BRL
10 MAD5.78725 BRL
20 MAD11.57450 BRL
50 MAD28.93625 BRL
100 MAD57.87250 BRL
250 MAD144.68125 BRL
500 MAD289.36250 BRL
1000 MAD578.72500 BRL
2000 MAD1,157.45000 BRL
5000 MAD2,893.62500 BRL
10000 MAD5,787.25000 BRL