Hong Kong dollars to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert HKD to MAD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = د.م.1.283 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:03
HKD to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MAD
1 HKD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.28621.2862
Low1.25961.2351
Average1.27301.2597
Change0.68%3.38%
1 HKD to MAD stats

The performance of HKD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2862 and a 30 day low of 1.2596. This means the 30 day average was 1.2730. The change for HKD to MAD was 0.68.

The performance of HKD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2862 and a 90 day low of 1.2351. This means the 90 day average was 1.2597. The change for HKD to MAD was 3.38.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2420.7881.341.5340.9461.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.653
1 GBP1.2699.19111.7011.9471.2011.772107.107
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1450.7061.04262.963

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
100 HKD128.26700 MAD
200 HKD256.53400 MAD
300 HKD384.80100 MAD
500 HKD641.33500 MAD
1000 HKD1,282.67000 MAD
2000 HKD2,565.34000 MAD
2500 HKD3,206.67500 MAD
3000 HKD3,848.01000 MAD
4000 HKD5,130.68000 MAD
5000 HKD6,413.35000 MAD
10000 HKD12,826.70000 MAD
20000 HKD25,653.40000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MAD0.77963 HKD
5 MAD3.89814 HKD
10 MAD7.79627 HKD
20 MAD15.59254 HKD
50 MAD38.98135 HKD
100 MAD77.96270 HKD
250 MAD194.90675 HKD
500 MAD389.81350 HKD
1000 MAD779.62700 HKD
2000 MAD1,559.25400 HKD
5000 MAD3,898.13500 HKD
10000 MAD7,796.27000 HKD