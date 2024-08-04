Japanese yen to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert JPY to MAD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
672.16 mad

¥1.000 JPY = د.م.0.06722 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06720.0672
Low0.06090.0609
Average0.06320.0633
Change9.38%3.30%
1 JPY to MAD stats

The performance of JPY to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0672 and a 30 day low of 0.0609. This means the 30 day average was 0.0632. The change for JPY to MAD was 9.38.

The performance of JPY to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0672 and a 90 day low of 0.0609. This means the 90 day average was 0.0633. The change for JPY to MAD was 3.30.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Moroccan Dirham
100 JPY6.72163 MAD
1000 JPY67.21630 MAD
1500 JPY100.82445 MAD
2000 JPY134.43260 MAD
3000 JPY201.64890 MAD
5000 JPY336.08150 MAD
5400 JPY362.96802 MAD
10000 JPY672.16300 MAD
15000 JPY1,008.24450 MAD
20000 JPY1,344.32600 MAD
25000 JPY1,680.40750 MAD
30000 JPY2,016.48900 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Japanese Yen
1 MAD14.87740 JPY
5 MAD74.38700 JPY
10 MAD148.77400 JPY
20 MAD297.54800 JPY
50 MAD743.87000 JPY
100 MAD1,487.74000 JPY
250 MAD3,719.35000 JPY
500 MAD7,438.70000 JPY
1000 MAD14,877.40000 JPY
2000 MAD29,754.80000 JPY
5000 MAD74,387.00000 JPY
10000 MAD148,774.00000 JPY