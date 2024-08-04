Japanese yen to Moroccan dirhams today
Convert JPY to MAD at the real exchange rate
|1 JPY to MAD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0672
|0.0672
|Low
|0.0609
|0.0609
|Average
|0.0632
|0.0633
|Change
|9.38%
|3.30%
|View full history
1 JPY to MAD stats
The performance of JPY to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0672 and a 30 day low of 0.0609. This means the 30 day average was 0.0632. The change for JPY to MAD was 9.38.
The performance of JPY to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0672 and a 90 day low of 0.0609. This means the 90 day average was 0.0633. The change for JPY to MAD was 3.30.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Moroccan Dirham
|100 JPY
|6.72163 MAD
|1000 JPY
|67.21630 MAD
|1500 JPY
|100.82445 MAD
|2000 JPY
|134.43260 MAD
|3000 JPY
|201.64890 MAD
|5000 JPY
|336.08150 MAD
|5400 JPY
|362.96802 MAD
|10000 JPY
|672.16300 MAD
|15000 JPY
|1,008.24450 MAD
|20000 JPY
|1,344.32600 MAD
|25000 JPY
|1,680.40750 MAD
|30000 JPY
|2,016.48900 MAD
|Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Japanese Yen
|1 MAD
|14.87740 JPY
|5 MAD
|74.38700 JPY
|10 MAD
|148.77400 JPY
|20 MAD
|297.54800 JPY
|50 MAD
|743.87000 JPY
|100 MAD
|1,487.74000 JPY
|250 MAD
|3,719.35000 JPY
|500 MAD
|7,438.70000 JPY
|1000 MAD
|14,877.40000 JPY
|2000 MAD
|29,754.80000 JPY
|5000 MAD
|74,387.00000 JPY
|10000 MAD
|148,774.00000 JPY