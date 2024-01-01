1 Moroccan dirham to Japanese yen
Convert MAD to JPY at the real exchange rate
MAD to JPY conversion chart
1 MAD = 15.54530 JPY
0
|1 MAD to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|15.7393
|15.7393
|Low
|15.2083
|14.4290
|Average
|15.4788
|15.0840
|Change
|2.22%
|2.86%
1 MAD to JPY stats
The performance of MAD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.7393 and a 30 day low of 15.2083. This means the 30 day average was 15.4788. The change for MAD to JPY was 2.22.
The performance of MAD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.7393 and a 90 day low of 14.4290. This means the 90 day average was 15.0840. The change for MAD to JPY was 2.86.
|Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Japanese Yen
|1 MAD
|15.54530 JPY
|5 MAD
|77.72650 JPY
|10 MAD
|155.45300 JPY
|20 MAD
|310.90600 JPY
|50 MAD
|777.26500 JPY
|100 MAD
|1,554.53000 JPY
|250 MAD
|3,886.32500 JPY
|500 MAD
|7,772.65000 JPY
|1000 MAD
|15,545.30000 JPY
|2000 MAD
|31,090.60000 JPY
|5000 MAD
|77,726.50000 JPY
|10000 MAD
|155,453.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Moroccan Dirham
|100 JPY
|6.43281 MAD
|1000 JPY
|64.32810 MAD
|1500 JPY
|96.49215 MAD
|2000 JPY
|128.65620 MAD
|3000 JPY
|192.98430 MAD
|5000 JPY
|321.64050 MAD
|5400 JPY
|347.37174 MAD
|10000 JPY
|643.28100 MAD
|15000 JPY
|964.92150 MAD
|20000 JPY
|1,286.56200 MAD
|25000 JPY
|1,608.20250 MAD
|30000 JPY
|1,929.84300 MAD