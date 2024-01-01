CFA Franc BCEAO (XOF)

Currency name

CFA Franc BCEAO

CFA

XOF exchange rates

 USD GBP CAD EUR AUD MAD SGD NGN
From XOF0.00166 0.00130 0.00231 0.00152 0.00255 0.01638 0.00221 2.64851
To XOF601.20200 769.83900 433.37700 655.94100 391.47300 61.04070 453.17300 0.37757

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All CFA franc BCEAO Exchange Rates