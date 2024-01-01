CFA Franc BCEAO (XOF)
Currency name
CFA Franc BCEAO
Currency symbol
CFA
XOF exchange rates
|USD
|GBP
|CAD
|EUR
|AUD
|MAD
|SGD
|NGN
|From XOF
|0.00166
|0.00130
|0.00231
|0.00152
|0.00255
|0.01638
|0.00221
|2.64851
|To XOF
|601.20200
|769.83900
|433.37700
|655.94100
|391.47300
|61.04070
|453.17300
|0.37757
