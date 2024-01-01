Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
The Moroccan dirham is the official currency of the Kingdom of Morocco. Its currency code is MAD, and its symbol is .د.م. It is also referred to in English as ‘dh.’ The MAD conversion factor has 4 significant digits. It is a fiat currency.
Currency name
Moroccan Dirham
Currency symbol
د.م.
MAD exchange rates
|USD
|XOF
|GBP
|EUR
|CAD
|AUD
|SGD
|ZAR
|From MAD
|0.10153
|61.04070
|0.07929
|0.09306
|0.14085
|0.15593
|0.13470
|1.85653
|To MAD
|9.84920
|0.01638
|12.61190
|10.74600
|7.09980
|6.41331
|7.42411
|0.53864
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.