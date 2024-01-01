Moroccan Dirham (MAD)

The Moroccan dirham is the official currency of the Kingdom of Morocco. Its currency code is MAD, and its symbol is .د.م. It is also referred to in English as ‘dh.’ The MAD conversion factor has 4 significant digits. It is a fiat currency.

Moroccan Dirham

د.م.

MAD exchange rates

 USD XOF GBP EUR CAD AUD SGD ZAR
From MAD0.10153 61.04070 0.07929 0.09306 0.14085 0.15593 0.13470 1.85653
To MAD9.84920 0.01638 12.61190 10.74600 7.09980 6.41331 7.42411 0.53864

