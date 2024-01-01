Moroccan dirhams to Laotian kips today

Convert MAD to LAK at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₭2,197 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LAK
1 MAD to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,241.24002,293.8400
Low2,193.32002,193.3200
Average2,217.08932,246.7181
Change-0.85%-3.88%
View full history

1 MAD to LAK stats

The performance of MAD to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,241.2400 and a 30 day low of 2,193.3200. This means the 30 day average was 2,217.0893. The change for MAD to LAK was -0.85.

The performance of MAD to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,293.8400 and a 90 day low of 2,193.3200. This means the 90 day average was 2,246.7181. The change for MAD to LAK was -3.88.

Track market ratesView MAD to LAK chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.480.7910.9491.3991.5391.34418.109
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.264787.09511.21.7681.9461.69922.897
1 EUR1.054655.9690.83311.4741.6221.41619.083

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Laotian Kip
1 MAD2,196.88000 LAK
5 MAD10,984.40000 LAK
10 MAD21,968.80000 LAK
20 MAD43,937.60000 LAK
50 MAD109,844.00000 LAK
100 MAD219,688.00000 LAK
250 MAD549,220.00000 LAK
500 MAD1,098,440.00000 LAK
1000 MAD2,196,880.00000 LAK
2000 MAD4,393,760.00000 LAK
5000 MAD10,984,400.00000 LAK
10000 MAD21,968,800.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Moroccan Dirham
1 LAK0.00046 MAD
5 LAK0.00228 MAD
10 LAK0.00455 MAD
20 LAK0.00910 MAD
50 LAK0.02276 MAD
100 LAK0.04552 MAD
250 LAK0.11380 MAD
500 LAK0.22760 MAD
1000 LAK0.45519 MAD
2000 LAK0.91038 MAD
5000 LAK2.27595 MAD
10000 LAK4.55190 MAD