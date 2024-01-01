Malaysian ringgits to Laotian kips today

Convert MYR to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
4,939,180 lak

RM1.000 MYR = ₭4,939 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,939.18004,939.1800
Low4,686.37004,501.4800
Average4,756.08304,647.0068
Change5.39%9.72%
1 MYR to LAK stats

The performance of MYR to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,939.1800 and a 30 day low of 4,686.3700. This means the 30 day average was 4,756.0830. The change for MYR to LAK was 5.39.

The performance of MYR to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,939.1800 and a 90 day low of 4,501.4800. This means the 90 day average was 4,647.0068. The change for MYR to LAK was 9.72.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Laotian Kip
1 MYR4,939.18000 LAK
5 MYR24,695.90000 LAK
10 MYR49,391.80000 LAK
20 MYR98,783.60000 LAK
50 MYR246,959.00000 LAK
100 MYR493,918.00000 LAK
250 MYR1,234,795.00000 LAK
500 MYR2,469,590.00000 LAK
1000 MYR4,939,180.00000 LAK
2000 MYR9,878,360.00000 LAK
5000 MYR24,695,900.00000 LAK
10000 MYR49,391,800.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LAK0.00020 MYR
5 LAK0.00101 MYR
10 LAK0.00202 MYR
20 LAK0.00405 MYR
50 LAK0.01012 MYR
100 LAK0.02025 MYR
250 LAK0.05062 MYR
500 LAK0.10123 MYR
1000 LAK0.20246 MYR
2000 LAK0.40493 MYR
5000 LAK1.01232 MYR
10000 LAK2.02463 MYR