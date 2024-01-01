US dollars to Laotian kips today

Convert USD to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
22,186,800 lak

$1.000 USD = ₭22,190 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
USD to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22,188.800022,188.8000
Low22,062.700021,302.5000
Average22,144.560021,793.7244
Change0.56%4.06%
1 USD to LAK stats

The performance of USD to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22,188.8000 and a 30 day low of 22,062.7000. This means the 30 day average was 22,144.5600. The change for USD to LAK was 0.56.

The performance of USD to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22,188.8000 and a 90 day low of 21,302.5000. This means the 90 day average was 21,793.7244. The change for USD to LAK was 4.06.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Conversion rates US Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 USD22,186.80000 LAK
5 USD110,934.00000 LAK
10 USD221,868.00000 LAK
20 USD443,736.00000 LAK
50 USD1,109,340.00000 LAK
100 USD2,218,680.00000 LAK
250 USD5,546,700.00000 LAK
500 USD11,093,400.00000 LAK
1000 USD22,186,800.00000 LAK
2000 USD44,373,600.00000 LAK
5000 USD110,934,000.00000 LAK
10000 USD221,868,000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / US Dollar
1 LAK0.00005 USD
5 LAK0.00023 USD
10 LAK0.00045 USD
20 LAK0.00090 USD
50 LAK0.00225 USD
100 LAK0.00451 USD
250 LAK0.01127 USD
500 LAK0.02254 USD
1000 LAK0.04507 USD
2000 LAK0.09014 USD
5000 LAK0.22536 USD
10000 LAK0.45072 USD