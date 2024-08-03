US dollar to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Laotian kips is currently 22,186.800 today, reflecting a 0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.043% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 22,188.800 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 22,173.500 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 0.063% increase in value.