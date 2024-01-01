Japanese yen to Laotian kips today

Convert JPY to LAK at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
1,514,150 lak

¥1.000 JPY = ₭151.4 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High151.4150151.4150
Low136.9060135.9260
Average142.0672138.9213
Change10.32%9.41%
1 JPY to LAK stats

The performance of JPY to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 151.4150 and a 30 day low of 136.9060. This means the 30 day average was 142.0672. The change for JPY to LAK was 10.32.

The performance of JPY to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 151.4150 and a 90 day low of 135.9260. This means the 90 day average was 138.9213. The change for JPY to LAK was 9.41.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Laotian Kip
100 JPY15,141.50000 LAK
1000 JPY151,415.00000 LAK
1500 JPY227,122.50000 LAK
2000 JPY302,830.00000 LAK
3000 JPY454,245.00000 LAK
5000 JPY757,075.00000 LAK
5400 JPY817,641.00000 LAK
10000 JPY1,514,150.00000 LAK
15000 JPY2,271,225.00000 LAK
20000 JPY3,028,300.00000 LAK
25000 JPY3,785,375.00000 LAK
30000 JPY4,542,450.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Japanese Yen
1 LAK0.00660 JPY
5 LAK0.03302 JPY
10 LAK0.06604 JPY
20 LAK0.13209 JPY
50 LAK0.33022 JPY
100 LAK0.66044 JPY
250 LAK1.65110 JPY
500 LAK3.30219 JPY
1000 LAK6.60438 JPY
2000 LAK13.20876 JPY
5000 LAK33.02190 JPY
10000 LAK66.04380 JPY