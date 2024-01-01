New Zealand dollars to Laotian kips today

Convert NZD to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 nzd
13,218,900 lak

$1.000 NZD = ₭13,220 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NZD to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13,560.800013,560.8000
Low13,028.000012,802.2000
Average13,326.286713,252.7433
Change-2.52%3.06%
View full history

1 NZD to LAK stats

The performance of NZD to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13,560.8000 and a 30 day low of 13,028.0000. This means the 30 day average was 13,326.2867. The change for NZD to LAK was -2.52.

The performance of NZD to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13,560.8000 and a 90 day low of 12,802.2000. This means the 90 day average was 13,252.7433. The change for NZD to LAK was 3.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollar

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 NZD13,218.90000 LAK
5 NZD66,094.50000 LAK
10 NZD132,189.00000 LAK
20 NZD264,378.00000 LAK
50 NZD660,945.00000 LAK
100 NZD1,321,890.00000 LAK
250 NZD3,304,725.00000 LAK
500 NZD6,609,450.00000 LAK
1000 NZD13,218,900.00000 LAK
2000 NZD26,437,800.00000 LAK
5000 NZD66,094,500.00000 LAK
10000 NZD132,189,000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / New Zealand Dollar
1 LAK0.00008 NZD
5 LAK0.00038 NZD
10 LAK0.00076 NZD
20 LAK0.00151 NZD
50 LAK0.00378 NZD
100 LAK0.00756 NZD
250 LAK0.01891 NZD
500 LAK0.03782 NZD
1000 LAK0.07565 NZD
2000 LAK0.15130 NZD
5000 LAK0.37825 NZD
10000 LAK0.75649 NZD