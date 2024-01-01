5 Laotian kips to New Zealand dollars

Convert LAK to NZD at the real exchange rate

5 lak
0.00 nzd

1.00000 LAK = 0.00008 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855171.0780589.4941.453591.649910.94961518.3789
1 GBP1.1693611.26065104.6521.69981.929371.1104421.4919
1 USD0.92760.793242183.01471.348351.530460.880917.0483
1 INR0.01117390.009555440.012046110.01624230.0184360.01061140.205365

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / New Zealand Dollar
1 LAK0.00008 NZD
5 LAK0.00039 NZD
10 LAK0.00078 NZD
20 LAK0.00156 NZD
50 LAK0.00391 NZD
100 LAK0.00782 NZD
250 LAK0.01955 NZD
500 LAK0.03910 NZD
1000 LAK0.07820 NZD
2000 LAK0.15640 NZD
5000 LAK0.39101 NZD
10000 LAK0.78201 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 NZD12787.50000 LAK
5 NZD63937.50000 LAK
10 NZD127875.00000 LAK
20 NZD255750.00000 LAK
50 NZD639375.00000 LAK
100 NZD1278750.00000 LAK
250 NZD3196875.00000 LAK
500 NZD6393750.00000 LAK
1000 NZD12787500.00000 LAK
2000 NZD25575000.00000 LAK
5000 NZD63937500.00000 LAK
10000 NZD127875000.00000 LAK