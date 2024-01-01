Swedish kronor to Laotian kips today

Convert SEK to LAK at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ₭1,994 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:14
SEK to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

LAK
1 SEK to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,080.10002,189.2600
Low1,993.94001,993.9400
Average2,036.84572,108.7540
Change-4.14%-8.23%
1 SEK to LAK stats

The performance of SEK to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,080.1000 and a 30 day low of 1,993.9400. This means the 30 day average was 2,036.8457. The change for SEK to LAK was -4.14.

The performance of SEK to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,189.2600 and a 90 day low of 1,993.9400. This means the 90 day average was 2,108.7540. The change for SEK to LAK was -8.23.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Laotian Kip
1 SEK1,993.56000 LAK
5 SEK9,967.80000 LAK
10 SEK19,935.60000 LAK
20 SEK39,871.20000 LAK
50 SEK99,678.00000 LAK
100 SEK199,356.00000 LAK
250 SEK498,390.00000 LAK
500 SEK996,780.00000 LAK
1000 SEK1,993,560.00000 LAK
2000 SEK3,987,120.00000 LAK
5000 SEK9,967,800.00000 LAK
10000 SEK19,935,600.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Swedish Krona
1 LAK0.00050 SEK
5 LAK0.00251 SEK
10 LAK0.00502 SEK
20 LAK0.01003 SEK
50 LAK0.02508 SEK
100 LAK0.05016 SEK
250 LAK0.12540 SEK
500 LAK0.25081 SEK
1000 LAK0.50162 SEK
2000 LAK1.00323 SEK
5000 LAK2.50808 SEK
10000 LAK5.01616 SEK